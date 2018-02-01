Trump may release controversial memo today despite 'grave concerns' by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the White House not to release a controversial memo drafted by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.



"We have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy," the FBI said.



The memo focuses on surveillance warrants obtained during the 2016 campaign.



Wednesday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee claimed the Republican chair made material changes, and what the White House is reviewing is not what they approved.



Democrats say only one Republican lawmaker has seen the intelligence behind the memo.



They claim the goal is to shake public confidence in the FBI and the Russia investigation.



House Republicans voted to release the memo Monday using a rule that lawmakers say has not been used in modern times. The president has five days to object. The same committee voted along party lines to prevent the release of a counter-memo drafted by Democratic members.



