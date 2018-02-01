LAKES AREA NEWS: Fun House slide begins journey back to Arnolds Park

The Fun House slide began its journey back to Arnolds Park Amusement Park Tuesday. Marketing Director Paul Plumb tells KTIV's news partner KUOO news the first half of the slide has been moved.

"Grape Tree Medical had purchased the Boji Bay facilities down there, as most people know, and they offered to donate those three toys, we call them, the slide, the sugar bowl, and the barrel back to the park. We said absolutely, we'd love to have them," Marketing Director Paul Plumb said. "And today was the first delivery of part of that, half of the slide came in today and we'll be putting that in storage in the museum, actually. We're just kind of setting that to the side while we're finishing that before it gets installed."

He noted that the Maritime Museum building eventually will house three museums.

"The addition will be park-related and then the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association will be moving into that museum over there, also. So with three great museums all in one facility, it should be a really neat addition to the Okoboji area, here," Plumb said.

The park hopes to have the new Park Museum open by mid-June.