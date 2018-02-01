Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting a joint investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place at 611 East Broadway.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Council Bluffs police officer while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle on the business lot, discharged his firearm while attempting to take the driver of the car into custody.

Authorities say that after being shot, the driver sped off the lot and crashed. The vehicle flipped onto its top. They say the driver then got out of the wrecked vehicle and was arrested after a brief foot chase.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. Pottawattamie County authorities confirm the person was transported in critical condition.

The suspect and the officer who fired the shot have not been identified.

Officers were investigating in the area of Frank and East Broadway. Pierce Street was blocked off from Frank to Union.



