Super Bowl rings on display at the Super Bowl Fan Experience

It is what NFL players dream of winning a Super Bowl ring.

And now all 51 team rings are on display.

From the first ring awarded to the Green Bay Packers in 1967, to last year's Patriots' ring with 238 diamonds.

All of them are on display at the Super Bowl Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Most of the rings were made by the Minnesota company Jostens.

The display even includes video of patriot players getting their first look at rings they won recently.

You can see which team will be the proud owners of the next ring when Super Bowl 52 airs this Sunday, right here on NBC.

KTIV's Sports Director Brad Pautsch and Weekend Sports Anchor Mark Freund will have special reports from Minneapolis starting Thursday night on KTIV.

