Bishop Nickless leads Holy Cross Elementary students through Catholic Schools Week mass

Students from Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School got a very special guest for their weekly mass Thursday morning.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless led the celebration mass as part of Catholic Schools Week.

Catholic Schools week is dedicated to all of the people who support Catholic Schools.

Bishop Nickless talked to the kids about their Catholic Education and explained the significance of the Bishop.

" We have 16 different schools in the Diocese of Sioux City, school systems, and I try to visit different ones every year and tell them how much we love them and appreciate all that they do for their Catholic faith and for the communities that they are apart of," said Bishop R. Walker Nickless

Bishop Nickless also assigned the students some homework, to go home an tell their parents that they appreciate the sacrifices that they make so they can get a Catholic Education.

One key component of mass was different today, as the students did not shake hands during the sign of the peace.

Bishop Nickless says the Diocese try's to do their part to keep everyone healthy.

"We want to do our part to make sure the flu bug does not pass its self from one person to another," said Bishop R. Walker Nickless

This will be common practice throughout all masses in the Diocese until the flu season begins to die down.