12-year-old suspect is in custody after two shot at Los Angeles middle school

A shooter opened fire Thursday inside a middle school in Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred on the campus of Sal Castro Middle School and Belmont High School, located just northwest of downtown L.A.

Officials say five people were taken to local hospitals. Two of the victims were 15-year-old students. One was shot in the head and his condition is listed as serious, but stable. The other was a girl who suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Police also say a 12-year-old student was taken into custody.

It's still not clear how many students were inside the classroom when the shooter opened fire.

Three other people suffered non-gunshot injuries.

School district officials say the school is now safe, and that the entire community remains on alert.

Monica Garcia, Board President, Los Angeles Unified School District said, "We are all troubled by the fact that some of our young people were hurt today. We are troubled as we ask a school community to stand strong and stand together."

Previous:

A teenage girl was taken into custody after a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school on Thursday, authorities said.

The gunfire wounded at least two students, a 15-year-old boy, who is in critical condition, and a 15-year-old girl, who is in fair condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Three other people were injured but not shot, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted.

The shots erupted shortly before 9 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School, just west of downtown Los Angeles. The campus was on lockdown as officers responded to the scene, police said.

Aerial footage on local television showed a girl being led out of the school in handcuffs. It was not immediately clear if she was the student in custody.

"With the suspect in custody, the situation is under control," Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified District Police Department told the Associated Press.

A gun was recovered from the scene, Bernal told local television station KTLA-TV.