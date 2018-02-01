Sunny and colder Thursday, weekend snow possible

A cold front has been tracking through the region and that is going to give us a much colder Thursday but also more sunshine as high pressure builds in behind it. This will decrease the clouds and bring that much colder air southward. Temperatures will be in the teens throughout the KTIV Viewing Area under mostly sunny conditions. Bitterly cold air continues to funnel in, with lows expected to bottom out near 0°. This high pressure center begins moving east as a warm front moves in and this will make for a near average Friday. Highs surge back up into the 20s and 30s out ahead of our next weather-maker. This system doesn't look to be very strong but it could spread some light snow across Siouxland Saturday into Saturday night. Some light snow could linger into our Sunday with some minor accumulations possible.

The better chance of snow in the next 7-days arrives on Monday though as another low pressure center dips out of Canada. This one looks to have little more moisture with it which in turn could give us more accumulating snow so continue to stay with us for the latest as we track these multiple rounds of snow. By Tuesday, high pressure is building in and we're beginning to clear out some. Partly cloudy skies prevail through the middle of next week along with below average temps. Highs look to remain in the teens and 20s through Wednesday with a little warming looking to take shape for the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer