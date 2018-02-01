Fiona picks Super Bowl winner - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fiona picks Super Bowl winner

Posted:
(NBC News) -

With the big game just three days away, it seems like everyone is making their picks.

Will the Eagles or the Patriots win Super Bowl 52?

Thursday, Fiona the famous hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo made her selection.

Workers put out lettuce in boxes labeled with each team's name.

After snacking on some salad in front of the boxes, Fiona finally went for more in the Eagles box!

After Fiona was born premature, fans started following her on social media as zookeepers nursed her to health. 

She has a beer named after her and her own show on Facebook.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.