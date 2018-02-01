Mater Dei students have some fun for 'One Book, One School'

For Mater Dei students, the annual tradition of the announcement for a program called 'One Book, One School' is something students say they look forward to each year.

"Well, I get to see my brother and then see, like, all the other little kids that are at the other school and then I get to hang out with my friends and with the activities," says 6th grader Milya Sitzmann

This year, preschoolers through 8th-grade students packed into the Mater Dei Nativity Center on Thursday for a very special announcement.

School staff brought a fun-filled afternoon to the students, all to reveal a book the entire school will read together.

The goal is to teach the students more than just reading.

"Obviously we want the kids reading, showing the enjoyment of reading, showing big kids can model to little kids about the reading, but also it's community. We're one family here. We always believe in the community here and loving one another and hanging out with each other and doing these fun things together and this is just one opportunity for us to do this," says Rebecca Wolf, Literature Teacher.

Staff dropped hints for students in a skit, which was lemonade themed.

The students participated in a school-wide relay race, which was again lemonade themed.

The events all tied into the title of the book.

"That's the most enjoyable part of it, is seeing the kids all together and the excitement they get. Just being together doing these fun activities and it just kick starts us right into enjoying this novel together," says Wolf.

Students will read the book during the month of February with their classes.

They will be able to play trivia games to make sure students grasp the concept of the book.

In March the entire school will unite, again.

"It's fun when you reach the end of the book because you have an activity day where you all come together and you do activities to go along with the book," says 6th grader McKayla Marreel.

Having fun in the spirit of learning.