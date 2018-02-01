A little warmer for Friday

Temperatures stayed cold today with afternoon highs only getting into the teens for most of us.

Some of those temperatures tonight could settle to around zero before a southerly wind kicks in and warms us into the low 30s by Friday afternoon.

We'll see more clouds moving in on Friday and a few flurries could even develop as well.

Better chances of light snow will move in on Saturday with the best chance coming Saturday night into Sunday morning when we could see an inch or even a bit more in some areas.

Sunday will be the colder of the two weekend days with highs only in the low teens again.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 20s on Monday but that will come with another chance of snow in the region.

We'll dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the low 20s before a little more light snow may fall by Thursday.