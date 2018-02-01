Snow rollers form in Siouxland

Pictures came in today from Sioux Center showing a weather-related phenomenon that doesn't happen that often.
Snow rollers were photographed by Mark Buss of Sioux County Radio up in Sioux Center, IA.
Snow rollers are what form when snowballs are created by the wind picking up bits of snow and blowing it along the ground.
