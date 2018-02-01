Resolution delayed between South Sioux City and Dakota City

A meeting in Dakota City, Nebraska, Thursday night, didn't go as some may have thought.

Dakota City City Council gathered to discuss an array of topics, including an agreement between their fire department, and South Sioux City's.

Right now, the Dakota City Fire Department has EMTs who provide basic life services.

Since Siouxland Paramedics are no longer providing emergency 9-1-1 ambulance service to the Sioux City metro area, Dakota City had to come up with an alternative.

The proposal? A mutual aid agreement with South Sioux City.

This would let Dakota City use their paramedics when needed, provide emergency medical and advanced life support services to the area served by the Dakota City Fire and Rescue Department.

But the Council said no to the resolution, saying they needed clarification.

South Sioux City Fire Chief, Clint Merithew, says tonight's result isn't necessarily a good or bad thing.

"If other agencies or cities or communities want some language clarification that's fine," said South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew. "The primary thing is getting the patient care, getting that advanced life support."

Chief Merithew adds his fire department is just trying to fill the void that was left by Siouxland Paramedics back on January 1st.