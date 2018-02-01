Justin Timberlake keeps halftime plans under wraps

Justin Timberlake did not give away many of his secrets for his halftime show on Sunday, but at today's press conference, pop music's biggest star did say that he'll do things that have never been done before.

It's a busy week for the pop star, his new album, "Man of the Woods", drops tomorrow.

The only song he confirmed he would sing this weekend is "Can't Stop the Feeling."

"I feel so grateful every day to bring people joy through my favorite thing to do, which is to write and perform music," said Timberlake. "To do that on such a grand stage, we're going to take it seriously that we want everyone to have a ton of fun. That's my main objective with the halftime show."

On Sunday, Justin Timberlake will become the first musician to perform three Super Bowl Halftime Shows. He also performed at the 2001 Super Bowl as part of NYSNC, and in 2004 - but is remembered for the now-infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl 38.

There are reports that Timberlake has been asked to keep his show "family friendly" leading up to the event, and Timberlake has said publicly that nothing like the wardrobe malfunction will happen this time around.