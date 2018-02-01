Former SBL, Iowa star Croston in Super Bowl with Patriots

Among the 106 active rostered players that will suit up for the Super Bowl, there is one Siouxlander.

Cole Croston was an all-state basketball player at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and still holds the school's rebounding record.

But he stuck with football - and Croston's dedication to the sport has paid off. Adversity was there - but Croston beat it - all the way to the Super Bowl.

A walk-on athlete is promised very little. Cole Croston - made his opportunities at Iowa.

"Football was my one love," said Croston.

Injuries slowed his senior year, but Croston still managed nine starts at right tackle, and nine at left tackle. Croston went undrafted in 2016, but his work ethic and versatility caught the Patriots attention.

"There's just not a lot of men out there that can play guard and tackle in the NFL. And a big part of that was his training at Iowa," said Dave Croston.

Croston signed an undrafted free agent deal with New England, but he still had to make the team.

"He's got an NFL body," said Dave Croston. "He's 6-5 and a half, almost 6-6, and he's about 310, 315. Very athletic, he's coachable, willing to work hard."

"When they told me to study something, I studied it," said Croston. "When they demanded something, I tried to do that for them. Trying to be accountable and reliable to the coaches and proving that you can be out there on the field with those guys, I think that's a real good way to earn a spot."

That's exactly what Croston did, surviving final cut-downs to make the 53-man roster.

That sparked pride in Cole's father, Dave, who also played at Iowa, and three years in the NFL with the Packers.

"We actually played 30 years apart in the Rose Bowl, so we got to go out and watch him play," said Dave Croston. "But the Super Bowl's obviously a different level."

"It's been an incredible experience," said Croston. "My first year in the NFL, being able to be with such a professional program as the Patriots, and a successful program as you mentioned, here we are at the Super Bowl."

When most thought basketball was his future, Croston stuck with football. Now on Sunday his story of beating the odds could become much sweeter.

"You can't really have a better success story than Cole Croston, a guy who walked on at Iowa," said Iowa and Patriot teammate James Ferentz. "I remember when he came in as that string bean, we were all looking at him like, 'I don't know about this guy.' Then, after a few days in gear, I was like, 'okay, this kid can play.' Here we are five years later, and he's on the active roster. He has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl."

"I've never been the biggest or the strongest guy, and I've always relied on fundamentals, and hard work to even the playing field with those guys. That would be the one key that's gotten me to where I am today, just hard work and dedication."