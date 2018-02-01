4th person arrested in Bancroft, NE man's murder

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a northeast Nebraska man last March.

31-year old Jenna Merrill is charged with Accessory to a Felony. She was arraigned in Cuming County District Court, Thursday, but is being held in the Antelope County Jail.

Merrill is being charged in connection to the death of 64-year old Ernest Warnock. In March, his body was found inside his burned-down home near Bancroft, Nebraska. Authorities say he was stabbed to death before his house was set on fire. Jody and Derek Olson have plead not guilty to second-degree murder in Warnock's death. Their trial is set to begin on March 13 in Cuming County District Court.

Jody Olson's wife, Becky Weitzenkamp, has pleaded not guilty to arson and felony accessory charges in the case. Her trial has also been moved to March 13.

Prosecutors say Weitzenkamp, and the Olsons, had gone to Warnock's home to help her retrieve items from it prior to the murder.