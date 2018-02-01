Sioux City-native & former New England Patriot Matt Chatham talks about broadcasting career

No Sioux City athlete has a better Super Bowl resume than Matt Chatham. The Sioux City North and South Dakota grad won three Super Bowl rings with the new England Patriots.

He's back at the Super Bowl with his second career as a broadcaster. After Chatham retired from football in 2008, he went back to school and got his Masters of Business Administration. But, the people who run the New England Sports Network kept calling him to be on the air, and it turned into a full-time gig. "You look like you're having a good time doing media stuff," said Brad Pautsch. "Did you ever see yourself, growing up at North High, saying I'm going to be a media star on the East Coast?" Pautsch asked. "No, no," Chatham said. "Media was not on the radar. To be honest I got along well, during my years as an NFL player. I looked at the job as appreciating what they were doing, but it's not as if I saw myself doing it."

The Patriots are known for their secrecy. That makes Chatham's job of getting information, a little more difficult. "They're not doing this for your entertainment or my entertainment," said Chatham. "They're not here to give you content about their lives or back stories or their motivations for next year. They're here to win and when they're done winning, all that stuff goes away and they're happy to tell you what happened. But they don't want to get deep in the story in the midst of trying to accomplish their goal."

Chatham says he expects the Patriots to win 7 or 8 of every ten games they play. But he knows they're not invincible. "I say that and then this Sunday could be one of those losses," said Chatham. "You never know that. I was fortunate enough to get three rings with these guys but each of those games were very close game, three point games, four point games. Even when they won big a year ago, it was a very, very close game."

After living on the East Coast for nearly 20 years, Chatham has kept his Midwest accent and his Midwest work ethic he learned as a North Star. His kids, age 9 and 5, are true New Englanders. "My son says 'hawt dawg'. He's raised in New England," said Chatham. "He has the New England accent. We still try to teach those Midwest values, still teach him about where we came from."

Matt's parents are still back in Siouxland, living in Vermillion, South Dakota.