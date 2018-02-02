Patriot, Eagle fans descend on Minnesota's Matt of America

The two Super Bowl teams, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, have one thing in common... they're both from the Northeast.

The weather there is similar to weather in Minnesota. But, one thing that neither New England nor Philly has is the Mall of America. The nation's biggest mall is about to have thousands of first-time visitors. "New England's got a huge presence in terms of the sports teams around New England, so of course we have multiple states."

"It's a once in a lifetime [opportunity]. Unfortunately, I won't be at the game, but just to get these activities in, meet different players and just talk to them, it's pretty cool." The McCarey family moved to the "Bold North" from Philadelphia just a few months ago. "Oh, I'm a huge one," said Sean McCarey. "At my school, I yell out, 'Go Eagles in front of Vikings fans."

But, most of these Pats and Eagles fans are making their debut at the Mall of America. "When you first walk in, I don't think you get the full grasp of how big it is, until you start walking around." "I think it's pretty magnificent. I'm happy to see a bunch of Eagles hats, a bunch of Eagles jerseys out here. I'm ready for the big game."

The shoppers are repping their own teams at the mall. But, there are only two squads that really matter this week. "I hope it's a Brady 6, and I hope we can make it to that parade on Monday in Boston." "I'm gonna say it's really close, I think Philadelphia's got a great team, so I'm thinking 27-23, something around that."