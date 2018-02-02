Patriot, Eagle fans descend on Minnesota's Matt of America

One thing that neither New England nor Philly has is the Mall of America. The nation's biggest mall is about to have thousands of first-time visitors. "New England's got a huge presence in terms of the sports teams around New England, so of course we have multiple states."More >>
The New England Patriots are known for their secrecy. That makes Matt Chatham's job of getting information, a little more difficult. "They're not doing this for your entertainment or my entertainment," said Chatham.
Will the Eagles or the Patriots win Super Bowl 52?
All of them are on display at the Super Bowl Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The going price for a 30-second ad during the big game is $5 million.
There's a lot of show business that's a part of the Super Bowl. The players and coaches have the rest of the week to put all the 'glitz' behind them and just think about football.
The Super Bowl media day used to take place in the afternoon on the Tuesday of Super Bowl week. But, starting with Super Bowl 50, the event was moved to the Monday night of game-week, a tradition that continued in St. Paul.
KTIV's Weekend Sports Anchor Mark Freund will be at Super Bowl Opening Night and have LIVE reports on News 4 Monday night.
