Online DNA test and luck helps man find family

It's a picture 63 years in the making, a mother reunited with her son through curiosity and luck.

Wayne Grow had been put up for adoption at birth, but had always wondered about his birth parents.

He found out last week but he wasn't the only one.



Dorothy Thompson, Grow's biological mother said, "I always wondered about him if he had a good home."

Grow recently took a DNA test online and he connected with a cousin he'd never met in South Dakota.

"The only way that you and I can be first cousins is if one of your aunts or uncles is my birth parent," Wayne Grow said.

After a few weeks, he got a response with a phone number attached to it.



When he called the woman on the other line asked him what he knew about his birth.

"And I said, I was born at 2:57 a.m. on February 17th 1954 in Syracuse, New York. And there was this pause...and all of a sudden she goes 'It's you'," Grow said.



Dorothy Thompson, Grow's mother said, "You're it. He says 'it?' and I said yeah...you're my son."

After some tears, the two wanted to make plans to meet, which turned out to be easier than they could have ever imagined.



Grow said, "You'd figure she was a million miles away or something"

They met for dinner the same night catching up on six decades apart.

Sitting alongside his mother and two biological sisters, Grow was it's all smiles and disbelief.



Grow said, "Never give up hope. Right...never give up hope."