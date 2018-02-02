Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

If you're sick and tired of of this year's winter weather, brace yourself for six more weeks of it.

All thanks to the world's most famous rodent weatherman Punxsutawney Phil.

In a tradition, dating back more than 130 years, the groundhog was awoken by a cheering crowd, all hoping for an early spring but no such luck.

Phil saw his shadow this year, which means six more weeks of winter.

Jeff Lundy, VP Punxsutawney Groundhog Club said, "I see my royal shadow. Six more weeks of winter to go."