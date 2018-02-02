A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

The Latest: Judge won't punish dad who charged at Nassar

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

Victims' father apologizes for trying to attack Larry Nassar

Father of 3 victims attempts to attack former USA Gymnastics doctor during sentencing hearing

Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.

Prior to the attempted attack, Margraves asked the judge to give him "five minutes in a locked room with this demon" as part of the sentencing.

