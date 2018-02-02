Father of 3 victims attempts to attack former USA Gymnastics doc - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Father of 3 victims attempts to attack former USA Gymnastics doctor during sentencing hearing

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.

Prior to the attempted attack, Margraves asked the judge to give him "five minutes in a locked room with this demon" as part of the sentencing.   

