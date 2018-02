Iowa authorities have punished a north-central Iowa egg facility for allowing wastewater to reach a creek.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the Department of Natural Resources said Daybreak Foods Inc. must pay an administrative penalty of $5,500. The department says a heavy rain in August washed a recent field application of wastewater into the creek near the facility in rural Eagle Grove.

The company has a permit to spread the wastewater but can't let it run into surface waters.