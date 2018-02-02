Nebraska man accused of looting ailing mother's bank account - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska man accused of looting ailing mother's bank account

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) -

A man has been accused of looting his ailing mother's bank account and not paying her bills in southeast Nebraska.

Nebraska City station KNCY reports that 58-year-old Gary Vaughn, of Auburn, is accused of misusing nearly $61,000 from his mother's account. Court records say he's charged with three felony counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Vaughn's next court date is Feb. 14. An arrest warrant affidavit says Vaughn has power of attorney for his 83-year-old mother and is supposed to be paying her bills. The affidavit says the facility caring for his mother is owed nearly $28,000.

