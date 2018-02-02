That clears the way for the House Intelligence Committee to release the document, which is based on classified information and alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

GOP MEMO: President Trump says "a lot of people should be ashamed"

President Trump has approved the release of a Republican-penned memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses targeting his 2016 campaign.

Asked about the contents of the memo, Mr. Trump said "I think it's terrible. You want to know the truth I think it's a disgrace what's going on in this country, I think it's a disgrace."

The FBI had objected to the release of the previously classified memo authored by the GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee, calling it "inaccurate" and "misleading".

Democrats claim it's designed to discredit the Russia investigation.

They're calling on House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes, who wrote much of the memo, to step down.

"Our investigation will simply not be credible or productive as long as Chairman Nunes is at the helm," says Rep. Adam Schiff.

Some Republicans have been critical as well.

Senator John McCain strongly condemned the memo's release.

"Our nation's elected officials, including the president, must stop looking at this investigation through the warped lens of politics and manufacturing partisan sideshows. If we continue to undermine our own rule of law, we are doing Putin's job for him," McCain said in a statement.

