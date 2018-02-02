SCAM ALERT: Hospital warns residents of scam after fake collecti - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SCAM ALERT: Hospital warns residents of scam after fake collection company calls

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Monona County Sheriff's Office shared a post from Burgess Health Center after a fake collection company called an area resident, claiming the person owed money to Burgess. 

Burgess stated in the Facebook post, they do not use an outside collection company.

You will receive notices in the mail before you ever get a call. 

They said if you haven't received a collections letter first, the chances are it is a scam. 

They said to call Burgess first with questions at 712-423-2311. 

