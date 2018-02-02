Storm system looking to bring accumulating snow by Monday

A resurgence of the warmth is going to be felt on our Friday after quite a cold Thursday due to a warm front that will be situated to our west. Highs will be pretty seasonable with much of central and western Siouxland climbing into the 30s with 20s NE of the metro. A few flurries will be possible as well due to that boundary beginning to move in but we'll still see a fair amount of sunshine. The trailing cold front is then slated to move in Saturday which could bring some more light snow to the viewing area which could mix with rain at times as temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 30s during the afternoon hours. Colder air then works in behind in Saturday night with some lingering light snow through the overnight into Sunday morning. Some minor accumulations will be possible but totals for most of us should stay at less than an inch.

Highs will be over 20° colder for our Sunday with temps expected to be in the teens and single digits across the board. Our next wave of moisture moves in Monday and this one has the potential to bring more in the way of accumulating snow but as it looks now, totals should remain pretty light. Moisture looks to exit overnight Monday with a little bit of clearing on the docket for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures remaining below average. Another system sinks its way southward by Thursday which could give us a shot at some snow by the afternoon. Continue to monitor us for the latest on these multiple rounds of snow!