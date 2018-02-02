Local hospitals celebrate "Wear Red Day" for women and heart health awareness

UnityPoint Health St. Lukes and Mercy Medical Center held events to honor the 16th "National Wear Red Day."

Friday morning Mayor Bob Scott kicked off the event reading the Sioux City Wear Red Day Proclamation at Mercy Medical Center.

The event focused on the number one killer in women, heart disease which is how one in three women die each year.

More than 800,000 people in the U.S, die from heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases, each year.

Dr. Jerome Pierson setting aside a day to wear red is important because it starts a conversation.

"So you may go up to them and ask them a question, why are you wearing red, what's going on today? That you give you an opportunity to start that conversation. It gives you the opportunity to say why haven't you talked with your doctor. Do you know what your cholesterol is? do you know what your blood sugars are? Do you know what your other numbers are that are important to saving them a life." said Dr. Jerome Pierson, Medical Director of Heart Center Mercy Medical Center

The celebration of "Wear Red Day" continued later on where Unity Point Health St. Lukes also had Mayor Bob Scott for their own reading of the Proclamation.

A number of Doctors, Nurses, and other staff gathered showing their support of "Wear Red Day", and Cardiologist Dr. Majerus says that the awareness of women and heart disease continues to grow thanks to "Wear Red Day."

"I think the awareness of women and heart disease has really grown over the last 15 years and our turn out today was just another example of how important it is for us to make sure the word gets out for preventing heart disease in the future,"said Deborah Majerus, MD UnityPoint Health St. Lukes.

Doctors also showed off their new chest compression machine "Lucas 3" that they recently received that can save lives if someone were to go into cardiac arrest.