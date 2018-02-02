Cone Park Skate Rink To Open Saturday

The Ruth Cone Skate and Splash presented by MRHD outdoor ice skating rink will officially open on Saturday, February 3rd.

The City of Sioux City says the 5,400-square foot rink, located at 3800 Line Drive, is refrigerated to offer extended use through the winter months.

In a news release, Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director , said “We are extremely pleased with the positive responses we have received for the tubing hill. The opening of the ice skating rink will provide visitors with another opportunity to enjoy the park. What’s unique and special about the ice rink is that during the spring/summer months the rink will convert into a splash pad that will be free and open to the public”.

The rink will be open from Monday - Friday at 6pm until 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 9pm.

Ice Skating Only Admission – $5.00. The fee does not include the tubing hill.

Skate Rental – $3.00. Personal skates will be allowed.



Reservations and fees for the Tubing Hill will include the Ice Rink. However, ice skate rentals are extra.



If you have any questions regarding the ice skating rink and/or would like to make a reservation for the Cone Park Tubing Hill, please contact the Parks and Recreation office at 712-279-6216 or 712-279-6250. You may also make a reservation online at webtrac.sioux-city.org.