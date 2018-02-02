Volunteers work for Siouxland Humane Society's largest fundraiser

"It's one of our biggest fundraisers," said Kelly Erie, PR Volunteer Manager.

Volunteers are working hard in Siouxland to make apples for animals.

Each caramel apple is 15 dollars and the proceeds go directly to the Siouxland Humane Society.

"The best thing about it is, anybody that purchases an apple, the money stays at the humane society," said Erie. "Which means, it helps out the animals. What a great cause."

The first year this fundraiser took place, 1,000 apples were made.

This year?

"13,400. Over the years, people just love our apples," adds Erie. "They make great Valentine's gifts, they make great gifts for your teachers, your spouses."

One of those apple lovers, and long-time volunteers, says this fundraiser is crucial for the shelter.

"The Humane Society doesn't have any regular source of grants in funding," said Rick Arnold, Volunteer. "So this is one of their biggest fundraisers to help save animals in our city."

So if you want to help out a furry friend this year- you better act quick.

"We sell out every year. So again, if you're really interested in getting an apple, you definitely want to make sure to call and get your order in," said Erie.

The Siouxland Humane Society says they are still in need of volunteers, and are decorating apples until Tuesday.

To sign up, all you have to do is call the shelter at (712) 252-2614.