Some cold and snow return during the weekend

Temperatures rebounded by about 20 degrees compared to yesterday's highs making Friday a little more bearable.

We'll keep decently mild conditions around for Saturday as highs get into the upper 30s in spite of a lot of clouds.

As we get toward Saturday evening we could start to see a slight chance of a light mix of precipitation.

That chance will increase into the overnight hours and as colder air moves in the precipitation would become all light snow.

Some of this snow could linger into early Sunday morning with most accumulations staying under an inch.

The wind will kick up a bit on Sunday so we could see a bit of blowing snow although our skies will be clearing out Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will move right back in Sunday night and that will bring us a chance of some light snow again on Monday with some light accumulations likely although there won't be a lot of wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday look like quiet weather days with highs on Tuesday in the upper teens and then we'll get into the low 20s on Wednesday.

We could see another chance of light snow toward the end of the week.