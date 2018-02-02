Strong storm hits New Zealand - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Strong storm hits New Zealand

Huge waves came crashing into shore in nelson, New Zealand yesterday (Thursday), as a downgraded cyclone left behind debris, destruction and floods.

Crowds of people gathered at the coastline to watch the ferocious waves.

The storm, following a downgraded cyclone, also left a boat marooned on shore and damaged buildings and infrastructure near the coast.

Authorities said work on repairing the damage was underway.

Authorities said today (Friday) that the storm was moving southeast, providing some relief to the country's west coast, which had been hardest hit by the heavy rain and strong winds.

