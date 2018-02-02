South Sioux City event raises awareness of Down syndrome - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City event raises awareness of Down syndrome

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

One in every 700 babies born in the United States is born with Down syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Down syndrome the most common chromosomal condition.

GiGi's Playhouse was started in 2009, by a group of dedicated people  touched by Down syndrome. Last May, GiGi's moved to a new facility, on Gordon Drive.

The move was made possible with funds raised during the annual "I Have A Voice" gala, which took place Friday night at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, in South Sioux City. KTIV Anchor Matt Breen served as the emcee of the fundraiser. The event included a live auction.

Last year, the fundraiser raised more than $40,000 to provide easier access for families, better visibility for Down syndrome awareness and to fund several different programs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.