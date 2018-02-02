South Sioux City event raises awareness of Down syndrome

One in every 700 babies born in the United States is born with Down syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Down syndrome the most common chromosomal condition.

GiGi's Playhouse was started in 2009, by a group of dedicated people touched by Down syndrome. Last May, GiGi's moved to a new facility, on Gordon Drive.

The move was made possible with funds raised during the annual "I Have A Voice" gala, which took place Friday night at the Delta Hotel by Marriott, in South Sioux City. KTIV Anchor Matt Breen served as the emcee of the fundraiser. The event included a live auction.

Last year, the fundraiser raised more than $40,000 to provide easier access for families, better visibility for Down syndrome awareness and to fund several different programs.