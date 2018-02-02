Over 600 guests participate in hunger awareness fundraiser - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Over 600 guests participate in hunger awareness fundraiser

By Carl Norquist, Producer
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Empty Bowls is an international hunger awareness fundraiser for hunger charities. 

On Friday, the Food Bank of Siouxland held its 14th Annual "Empty Bowls" Dinner and Auction at the Delta Hotels Center in South Sioux City. 

Local artists, from beginners to the experienced, created hand-crafted bowls for the event. Those bowls serve as a reminder that there is hunger in our community and that hunger is the most solvable social issue of our time. 

Guests at the event received a bowl to keep and enjoyed a lovely meal of soups, bread, and desserts provided by area restaurants and chefs. 

This event also featured an appetizer popcorn bar courtesy of Koated Kernels and a dessert bar sponsored by Hy-Vee

There was a wide array of items available for bidding at the event's silent auction. 

Donors made this event successful by gifting bowls, food, auction items, as well as volunteering their time. 

