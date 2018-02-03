SportsFource Extra highlights and scores

--BOYS
Beresford 60, Alcester-Hudson 26
Dakota Valley 86, Elk Point-Jefferson 62
Yankton 58, Pierre 50
Stanton 39, Madison 37
Wisner-Pilger 51, West Point-Beemer 47
Wahoo 69, Arlington 46
Ruthven-Ayrshire 67, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Boyden-Hull 53
Unity Christian 79, CC Everly 57
Remsen St. Mary's 80, Trinity Christian 38
Westwood 64, Woodbury Central 41
GT/RA 67, Sioux Central 62
South O'Brien 80, Akron-Westfield 64
Winnebago 71, Creighton 41
Randolph 77, Walthill 67
Osmond 51, Wausa 30
Wakefield 54, Hartington-Newcastle 47
Bloomfield 53, Emerson-Hubbard 36
Winside 60, Wynot 38
S.C. East 88, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 49
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 71, Bishop Heelan
Alta-Aurelia 56, Newell-Fonda 54
--GIRLS
Beresford 61, Alcester-Hudson 35
Dakota Valley 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Akron-Westfield 44, South O'Brien, Paullina 29
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62
Boyden-Hull 58, West Lyon, Inwood 50
Cherokee, Washington 74, Western Christian, Hull 70
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 56, Sioux City, East 42
Denison-Schleswig 74, Clarinda 60
East Sac County 63, Southeast Valley 29
IKM-Manning 65, Underwood 53
Lawton-Bronson 52, River Valley, Correctionville 28
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 46, Hinton 32
Newell-Fonda 83, Alta/Aurelia 40
PAC-LM 77, West Bend-Mallard 46
Rock Valley 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
South Central Calhoun 55, Manson Northwest Webster 36
Pierce 55, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28
Wisner-Pilger 43, Oakland-Craig 36
Remsen St. Mary's 48, Trinity Christian 37
O'Neill 54, Battle Creek 36
Lewis Central 56, Council Bluffs St. Albert 35
Logan-Magnolia 60, Tri-Center Neola 36
Madison 37, Tekamah-Herman 34
BRLD 48, Stanton 40