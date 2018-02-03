Le Mars native Shaun Huls thrives on Eagles' sports science team

An Eagles flag flies in the breeze at the Le Mars, Iowa home Shaun Huls grew up in.

Football was a constant. Huls helped Gehlen Catholic win a state football championship in 1995. But results took a backseat to his growing love.

"He enjoyed football, but he was interested in the strength and conditioning side of it," said Dianne Huls.

An interest that led to five years as a strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater, Nebraska.

Three more career stops followed, including five years training Navy SEALs.

"I know he had mentioned several times, 'my dream job is with the Navy SEALs.'"

But Huls' dream job wasn't his last stop.

"Chip Kelly, when he went to the Eagles, one of his staff worked with Shaun at Nebraska. He contacted Shaun and said 'hey, we're building this staff with the Eagles, would you be interested?' So he went up there for an interview. A week later, he was signing a contract."

Hired as a Sports Science Coordinator by Philadelphia in 2013, Huls now serves as the team's Director of High Performance.

"He loves it," said Huls. "He loves what he does right now. And he puts a lot of hours in. During season, it's seven days a week."

His current position doesn't have as much direct contact with Eagles players.

But that hasn't mattered to mom, who's probably the biggest Eagles fan in Northwest Iowa.

"I have a passion for the Eagles right now."

Sunday's Super Bowl will be the fifth game Dianne Huls has attended this season... 9th overall.

"You go out to a game, you see him in the stands, you see him down on the sidelines, it's just like, who would have ever thought? It's just amazing."

The pride of a mother - whose son, could soon become a Super Bowl Champion.

"Nobody gave him that job. He worked for it. How did he get where he is? It's just his strong work ethic."