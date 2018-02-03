Super Bowl Live takes over downtown Minneapolis

The frigid Minnesota cold - couldn't halt the party on Nicollet Mall.

Super Bowl Live - a chilly celebration of the best the Bold North has to offer.

"You come, and you just be part of the experience, the energy is so raw that it actually brings it up a degree."

Degrees are key - because - there aren't many.

"It's frigid cold, but everyone's out here having a good time."

The challenge - stay warm.

"So, you mix in some high fives, and a little bit of Cuban shuffle, and that's how you stay warm. Move and groove."

"I got on a couple layers. I've got on an Eagles shirt, a jacket, hats, gloves, handwarmers, supplied. We're staying warm."

Night came - and temperatures continued to fall.

But the energy - was rising.

"Great, it's great. It's a little chilly out here, but they have some great things that represent Minnesota."

"We're so excited to have the Super Bowl here, it's a great opportunity, really unique, and we're happy to be a part of it."

"Yeah, welcome, everybody, to Minnesota. We're happy to have you here."

Minnesota - the state that's gone Big Game crazy.

"24-21 Patriots."

"E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"