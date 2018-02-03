Patriots and Eagles fans gearing up for Super Bowl LII

"Everybody gets a bad rap because when the team is winning everybody hates them," said Patriots fan Myron Walker, "When they lose you want to say, ah. When the team is winning, don't nobody like 'em."

"When Joe Montana was on a run or the Steelers of the 70s or Michael Jordan, there was a lot of people who said give someone else a chance," said Patriots fan Corey Zwinger. "You just gotta appreciate good teams and hard workers and winning."



"To me, it's just the other teams getting better and getting to where the Patriots are," said Patriots fan Robert Nodoono. "They've been a very successful franchise and they're a model for the rest of the league."

"It's really just the 1 percent of Eagles fans that ruin it for the other 99 percent," said Eagles fan Matt Soles. "99 percent of Eagles fans are really great people. It's been great since we've been here. Everyone's been really nice. Minnesota nice is definitely a thing."

"We just got in this afternoon and we've had the need for a lot of help and everybody we've talked to has been more than helpful," said Eagles fan Tom Collins. "Pointing us in the right direction and taking care of our requirements.We're very, very happy with what we've experienced so far."

"We've lost a lot of guys and they seem to just keep carrying through," said Eagles fan Paul Edwards. "That's the mentality of our city. A lot of blue collar people down there. We work hard and we got a lot of love for our team and we're going to carry it through. Everybody want\s to see somebody different win it. No doubt the Patriots are a good team. They've won quite a few but it's time for the Eagles to take over."

"There's a lot of Eagles fans over there, so I don't really want to look at them, but I'm still with them."