Siouxland native preparing U.S. Bank Stadium for Super Sunday

Alfred O'Brien has always been a big sports fan but he never thought he'd have a up close view of the Super Bowl.

The Bishop Heelan and Northern Iowa grad knows football -- he was a starting lineman and a captain on the Crusaders 2010 state runner-up team.

Now he works on the field operations crew at US Bank Stadium, making sure everything is perfect for America's biggest game.

"It's a lot busier, a lot more people you have to work with. Just trying to make sure things are level and everything is on the same page. It's a little bit of everything, honestly. We'll obviously set up the Vikings' home games, paintings the logos on the field, working the turf, setting up the field goal posts. But the stadium is more of an entertainment center than anything," said O'Brien.

It's not all about the flash of the stadium.

Grounds crews, including O'Brien, are working on the tiniest details -- even walking through every yard to make sure it's up to Super Bowl standards.

"The job is a little bit harder, especially with all of the different types of events on the field. So there will be little pieces of screws and debris that will be hitting the field and obviously you don't want that with the players on there, you know they might get cut. Even the cautionary work is a lot of work and effort, with the robber and making sure the field is level within half an inch, maybe not even that. It gets kind of tedious, there's a lot of detail in it," he said.

Giving the players and stadium its best chance for glory.

"It's always been a dream of mine to to go to the Super Bowl. Actually, the very first NFL game that I saw in person here was at the stadium, when they started the season a couple of years ago. But seeing a Super Bowl this season is amazing," said O'Brien.