Aubrey Trail says, 'I killed Sydney Loofe'

Aubrey Trail, a 'person of interest' in the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, told WOWT sister station 1011NOW Friday that he killed Loofe.

Trail has made statements to other media recently that he was “responsible” for Loofe’s death but in a phone conversation with 1011NOW Friday, he went further, saying, “I killed Sydney Loofe and am fully responsible for her death.” Trail said that Loofe died around 4 a.m. on November 16.

Trail said that when he killed Loofe, his girlfriend Bailey Boswell, another person of interest in the case, was not in the room. “When she was told what happened, she freaked out so badly she had to be sent out with a bag of weed to try and calm down,” Trail said.

Investigators say Loofe, who lived in Lincoln, met Boswell for a date after the two connected on the dating app Tinder.

Loofe was reported missing the next day. Her body was found in Clay County on December 4.

Neither Trail nor Boswell have been charged in connection with Loofe’s death.

Trail is being held on fraud charges in connection with the sale of gold coins.

Trail also told 1011NOW that he turned his home into a business selling “fantasies.”

“Our lives were full of lots of ladies,” Trail said. “Some traveled with us, worked for me, and there was lots of parties, travel, and sex.”

“Everyone received an allowance, weekly,” Trail said. “If someone wanted to make thousands of dollars, they could agree to let someone play out their fantasies with them. Fantasies paid from $500 to $10,000 cash.”

Trail is being held in Leavenworth Detention Center. Boswell is being held in the Saline County jail.