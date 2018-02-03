Siouxland high school students compete in regional quiz bowl

A large collection of bright, young minds invaded the new Bishop Heelan high school today for a competition of knowledge.

15 schools around the Siouxland community competed in a regional high school quiz bowl.

Students answered head-to-head questions against one another for a chance to compete in a televised event in Des Moines in March.

Iowa Quiz Bowl League officials say the quiz bowl is like Jeopardy, but the questions are mainly academic.

"The questions come from all over the place, we might even get some questions about artists and composers and things like that," said Jay Winter, CEO of the Iowa Quiz Bowl League. "They just study and they pick up things and they know a lot and it's a lot of fun to watch them ace those questions."

Teams from Sioux City West and South Sioux City high schools moved on to the state competition in the "open division."

Lawton-Bronson and Boyer Valley were the two schools to advance in the "small schools division."