Volunteer organization expands outreach with new website

There's a new way for Siouxland organizations to find much-needed help.

Volunteer Siouxland just launched its new online volunteer center.

The website, VolunteerSiouxland.org connects local volunteers with Siouxland community needs.

The online center is powered by ThinkCause, a nonprofit that supports other Siouxland nonprofit organizations.

ThinkCause co-founder Ryan Martinez says they already have 70 partnering agencies and more than 450 volunteers on the website.

Some organizations involved with Volunteer Siouxland are The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, and the Sioux City Art Center.