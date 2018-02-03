X-Games gold medalist performs 100-foot back flip over Nicollet Mall

Super Bowl Live has taken over the Nicollet Mall, with all kinds of festivities for fans in town for the Big Game.

Saturday, they took things to a whole new level. It's called the Polaris UpsideDowntown.

And it showcased snowmobile stunts, with the feature attraction being performed by Levi LaVallee, a seven-time gold medalist at the X-Games.

LaVallee executed a 100-foot back flip over Nicollet Mall on Saturday. Nothing like this has ever been done before in Minneapolis.

LaVallee executed it to perfection in front of a raucous crowd at Super Bowl Live.

The show also featured other trick jumps by fellow X-Games participants.

It was a sight to see for everyone in the Super Bowl Live audience.

"I held my breath hoping and praying to God he was going to do it," said Dawn DePauw of Lakeville, Minn. "But it was awesome, and I'm so glad I witnessed it. It was just incredible."

"It was smooth, it was really smooth," said Brandon Larson, also of Lakeville. "I've watched him race a bunch of times. I've been a fan of the snowmobiling my whole life, and he's just a beast."

A spectacle you have to see to believe.