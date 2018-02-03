"Taste of the NFL" on display for Super Bowl LII

Food is a big part of football and a big part of the Super Bowl.

The chefs at US Bank Stadium are preparing to serve up a menu on par with the world class event.

Let's start with the two dishes designed to highlight this year's Super Bowl contenders.

For the Patriots you've got the New England Clam Roll featuring fried clams, lettuce, and tartar sauce.

Representing the Eagles there's the South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich.

The chef chose this dish over a cheese steak because Philly pork is underrated.

The taste of Minnesota will be represented as well.

Curds and Cakes, a Minnesota vendor has been serving US Bank since it opened and is excited for out-of-towners to embrace the flavors of the North.

"I think they need to try everything Minnesotan. It's going to be cold anyways and what's the tagline the bold north? so it's going to be 15 below on game day we have to embrace the bold north. It's going to be great feeding out-of-towners and letting them try all this local Minnesota food."

Once you find your main course there are plenty of treats to tide you over from more Minnesota vendors.