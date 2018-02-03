Cold Super Bowl Sunday, snow by Monday

**Wind Chill Advisory issued for parts of Siouxland from 4 AM-12 PM Sunday**

Warmer air surged up to give us quite the nice Saturday afternoon across Siouxland but big changes are on the way for the latter half of the weekend. A potent cold front is progressing through the region and this will give us blustery and much colder conditions overnight into Super Bowl Sunday. Lows will be falling back toward 0° with highs tomorrow in staying in the teens. Wind chills will likely be staying sub-zero throughout much of the night into our Sunday with some us near 25° below. That is why a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued.

We could see some scattered snow showers as the boundary pushes in tonight with some lingering snow tomorrow morning but little to no accumulation is expected. A stronger system moves in Monday morning and this one looks to put more down in the way of accumulating snow. Accumulations look to range from 2-5" with the highest amounts around the SUX Metro and east of I-29. Moisture then pulls out around the evening commute as high pressure builds in. This will start clearing us out into the middle part of the week with highs staying in the teens and 20s. Beyond Wednesday, another system skirts in which could give us a round of snow in the Thursday night to Friday timeframe so continue to stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer