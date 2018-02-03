KTIV sports team predicts Super Bowl LII result

Super Bowl 52 is Sunday, and KTIV's Mark Freund and Brad Pautsch have been in Minneapolis, MN all week previewing the big game.

Here are their predictions for the game:

Brad Pautsch's Prediction:

"I talked to Dave Croston of Sgt. Bluff on Friday. He's the father of Patriots lineman Cole Croston. He told me he feels New England has a better coach, a better QB and more experience. I have to agree. Also, the Pats five Super Bowl wins have come by a total of 19 points, so they know how to win close games. I'm going with New England to win a close one, 28-24."

Mark Freund's Prediction:

"Regardless of how Nick Foles plays - Philly's defense can keep them in any game. I think that D-Line gets some pressure on Tom Brady. Which could make Brady throw some questionable balls into a good secondary. The Birds are 4 and a half point underdogs. Give me the Eagles to beat the spread - but lose the game. Brady squeaks by to earn his 6th ring, 23-21."

Kickoff is at 5:30 Sunday on KTIV, with pregame starting at noon.