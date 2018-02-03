Former Husker Gerry changes positions on way to Super Bowl

Nate Gerry still holds the Nebraska school record for most unassisted tackles by a defensive back.

The Sioux Falls native made his mark in the Husker program, and now he's hoping to do the same with the Eagles.

Back in April, the Eagles selected Nate Gerry in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

Gerry called it a dream come true.

"Not a lot of kids get this opportunity," Gerry said in April. "Being from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, I'm just trying to be a leader for a lot of kids in this community."

"Fly Eagles Fly, baby."

9 months later, he crosses another dream off the list.

"Growing up, you always want to A) be in the NFL, and play for a world championship. And I'm fortunate enough to do both in the same year."

But it hasn't come without some changes.

Most notably, a position switch from college defensive back, to pro linebacker.

"Both of them gotta play the run, both gotta play the pass, and both of them make checks in the front and back end," said Gerry. "But when you play linebacker, your reaction's got to happen a little faster, because you don't have much recovery time to make up for it."

Gerry notched 5 total tackles while playing his new position in 10 regular season games, and in both of the Eagles' postseason wins.

And It was after Philly won the NFC title - that NFL's Twitter caught Gerry celebrating with his own Super Bowl Shuffle.

"You work so hard for moments like that, so when you get the time to express those feelings, you've just got to let it all out, man," said Gerry. "That's what I thought I did."

The dance moves might be new - but he learned the hard work as a Husker.

"One of the reasons why I went to Nebraska was Coach Pelini," said Gerry. "He did a tremendous job of creating teenage kids into young men. That was probably one of the best decisions I've made, was to go to Nebraska."

Gerry also played under former head coach, Mike Riley.

He said he's excited for the upcoming season, to see what new head coach Scott Frost can do in Lincoln.

