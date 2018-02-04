Two people taken to hospital following early morning apartment fire in Sioux City

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Sioux City apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Rescue crews were called to a structure fire at 613 11th Street at Central Apartments in Sioux City at 1:52 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say when they arrived black smoke was coming out of one of the apartments and consumed the entire first floor.

At least 23 people were in the apartment building at the time of the fire, with two people taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was taken to a burn center in Lincoln, Neb., for treatment.

Sioux City Police say during their investigation it was determined the fire was set intentionally.

Fifty-one-year-old Robert Paul Mahoney of Sioux City was arrested on first-degree arson.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

His first court appearance is set for February 14.