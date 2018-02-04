Your guide to Super Bowl LII

The Sioux Falls native made his mark in the Husker program, and now he's hoping to do the same with the Eagles.More >>
The Sioux Falls native made his mark in the Husker program, and now he's hoping to do the same with the Eagles.More >>
On the eve of the Big Game, authorities are warning the public about the dangers of counterfeit merchandise.More >>
On the eve of the Big Game, authorities are warning the public about the dangers of counterfeit merchandise.More >>
Super Bowl Live has taken over the Nicollet Mall, with all kinds of festivities for fans in town for the Big Game.More >>
Super Bowl Live has taken over the Nicollet Mall, with all kinds of festivities for fans in town for the Big Game.More >>
A picture-postcard perfect snow did not stop thousands from slipping and sliding into Team USA Winterfest in downtown St. Paul.More >>
A picture-postcard perfect snow did not stop thousands from slipping and sliding into Team USA Winterfest in downtown St. Paul.More >>
Food is a big part of football and a big part of the Super Bowl.More >>
Food is a big part of football and a big part of the Super Bowl.More >>
Each NFL football is made by hand, and inside is a tiny high-tech chip tracks every play and pass.More >>
Each NFL football is made by hand, and inside is a tiny high-tech chip tracks every play and pass.More >>
One thing that neither New England nor Philly has is the Mall of America. The nation's biggest mall is about to have thousands of first-time visitors. "New England's got a huge presence in terms of the sports teams around New England, so of course we have multiple states."More >>
One thing that neither New England nor Philly has is the Mall of America. The nation's biggest mall is about to have thousands of first-time visitors. "New England's got a huge presence in terms of the sports teams around New England, so of course we have multiple states."More >>
The New England Patriots are known for their secrecy. That makes Matt Chatham's job of getting information, a little more difficult. "They're not doing this for your entertainment or my entertainment," said Chatham.More >>
The New England Patriots are known for their secrecy. That makes Matt Chatham's job of getting information, a little more difficult. "They're not doing this for your entertainment or my entertainment," said Chatham.More >>
Will the Eagles or the Patriots win Super Bowl 52?More >>
Will the Eagles or the Patriots win Super Bowl 52?More >>