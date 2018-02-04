Your guide to Super Bowl LII

NBC Sports presents coverage of Super Bowl LII Sunday as Nick Foles and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Tom Brady and the AFC champion New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



In celebration of Super Bowl LII, NBCUniversal presents “Super Stream Sunday,” providing consumers with an unprecedented ability to enjoy 11 continuous hours of unauthenticated NBC streaming content.



Super Stream Sunday content will include NBC’s presentation of Super Bowl LII Live on KTIV News 4, Justin Timberlake headlining Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, the Super Bowl LII pre- and post-game shows, and NBC’s post-game presentation of This is Us.

WATCH LIVE Super Bowl Sunday Live Stream



SEE COMMERCIALS from the Super Bowl



Watch KTIV after This is Us for News 4 Live at 10. Sports Director Brad Pautsch and Weekend Anchor Mark Freund will have LIVE reports from Minneapolis.