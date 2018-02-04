Your guide to Super Bowl LII - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Your guide to Super Bowl LII

Posted:
KTIV' Sports Director Brad Pautsch's view during Super Bowl LII. KTIV' Sports Director Brad Pautsch's view during Super Bowl LII.
MINNEAPOLIS (KTIV) -

NBC Sports presents coverage of Super Bowl LII Sunday as Nick Foles and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles take on Tom Brady and the AFC champion New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In celebration of Super Bowl LII, NBCUniversal presents “Super Stream Sunday,” providing consumers with an unprecedented ability to enjoy 11 continuous hours of unauthenticated NBC streaming content. 

Super Stream Sunday content will include NBC’s presentation of Super Bowl LII Live on KTIV News 4, Justin Timberlake headlining Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, the Super Bowl LII pre- and post-game shows, and NBC’s post-game presentation of This is Us. 

WATCH LIVE Super Bowl Sunday Live Stream

SEE COMMERCIALS from the Super Bowl

Watch KTIV after This is Us for News 4 Live at 10. Sports Director Brad Pautsch and Weekend Anchor Mark Freund will have LIVE reports from Minneapolis. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.