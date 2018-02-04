Winter Weather Advisory takes effect Monday

**Winter Weather Advisory for all of northwest Iowa, including Sioux City, early Monday**

It would be nice to say it's a "super" day weather-wise for Super Bowl Sunday but I'm thinking most of us may disagree with that.

An Arctic airmass has settled into the area again and that kept most of us in the single digits throughout Sunday afternoon.

Later tonight an area of snow will take over the weather headlines and that snow will be around through the first half of the day on Monday and as a result all of northwest Iowa will be in a Winter Weather Advisory.

Much of southeast South Dakota into northwest Iowa may end up with 2 to 5 inches of snow with lesser amounts in northeast Nebraska on the order of an inch or two there.

Eastern Siouxland stands the best chance of seeing the higher end of that range.

That system will move out during the afternoon on Monday and temperatures will be a little bit warmer topping out near 20 degrees.

We'll see another chilly day Tuesday with a chance of a little light snow. We'll see a little warming into the 20s Wednesday and Thursday.

Then Thursday night into Friday will bring back another chance of some snow. It's looking like we'll dry out some for the weekend.

I'll keep you updated on any adjustments to the snowfall for Monday on Facebook, Twitter, and KTIV.com. Also watch for our late newscast tonight after the Super Bowl.