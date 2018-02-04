Pizza delivery spikes during Super Bowl

No super bowl party is complete, without a pizza.

"We have 5 people back there, usually we have 2 making pizzas," said Peter Clausen, Townhouse Employee.

For some, the biggest football night of the year, goes hand-in-hand with a slice of cheesy pie.

"We stocked up- we made sure we had enough dough, had enough toppings for the pizzas, ordered extra wings, made sure the wings were ready for people when they came in," said Clausen.

Some, choose to watch the Patriots and Eagles from the comfort of their own home-

"A lot of people getting them to-go for house parties, and to take them back to their house, to watch the game at home."

Giving the delivery drivers a busy night.

"We're really busy with carry-outs and deliveries," said Clausen.

But the hectic night, doesn't mean you will be getting your pizza any later.

"We brought in an extra driver to help out, we knew it was going to be busy," adds Clausen. "It's pretty similar to last year and the year before, so we try to be prepared for that so people aren't waiting too long for their pizza."

