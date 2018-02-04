Patriots, Eagles fans celebrate Super Bowl LII in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Patriots, Eagles fans celebrate Super Bowl LII in Sioux City

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

There's no better pairing than wings and the Super Bowl and even though it wasn't quite U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis here at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sioux City, it was still a pretty electric atmosphere for Super Bowl LII.

Patriots fans...

Eagles fans...

Food in one hand, beer in the other, eyes fixed on their biggest game of the NFL season. 

The two teams met Sunday night in Super Bowl LII. 

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have won five rings together in the past 17 seasons. 

"Everybody hates it," said life-long Patriots fan, Richard Stevenson. "Any time I talk about it, everybody hates it and it's just fun to me."

The last time the Eagles made it to the Big Game? 2005. 

They lost to the Patriots. 

"Nobody can tell me anything," said Stevenson. 

Red, white, and green was on display at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sioux City as the two teams did battle 13 years later. 

According to Patriots fans...they will always reign supreme. 

"I can just ruin any conversation about any Super Bowl wins," said Stevenson. 

Whether you're a Patriots or an Eagles fan, it's clear that the Super Bowl is more than just a game...it's an experience.

